BBVA says will invest additional cash from U.S. sale to cut costs

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC Carlos Torres on Tuesday said any additional capital the bank would earn from sale of its U.S. business in 2020 would be deployed to cut costs and invest in profitable growth.

In November last year, BBVA sold its U.S. unit to PNC PNC.N generating around 8.5 billion euros and the market has been expecting the lender to partly use the cash to finance cost cutting in Spain and to buy back as much as 10% of its outstanding shares.

"This additional capital opens the door to profitable growth, and allows us to invest in further cost reduction, and to become more efficient in the markets in which we operate, strengthening our leadership position," Torres told a remotely held shareholders' meeting.

