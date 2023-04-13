US Markets
BBVA, Santander, BofA want to back Mexico's $6 bln power deal - Bloomberg News

April 13, 2023 — 05:25 pm EDT

April 13 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA.MC, Banco Santander SA SAN.MC and Bank of America Corp BAC.N together plan to fund Mexico's $6 billion deal to purchase power plants from Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

