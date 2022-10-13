BBVA Raises Sustainable Financial Target To Three Times Initial Commitment

(RTTNews) - BBVA (BBVA) announced that the bank will increase its sustainable finance target by 50 percent. The company said it is now upping the ante again to 300 billion euros for the period 2018-2025.

On February 28, 2018, BBVA announced its first sustainable financial target of 100 billion euros. In July 2021, the bank doubled this target to 200 billion euros. As of June 30, 2022, the bank had reached 112 billion euros. BBVA financing of sustainable operations rose 50 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period prior year.

