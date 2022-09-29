BBVA

BBVA raises interim dividend by 50%

Spain's BBVA on Thursday said it will pay an interim cash dividend of 0.12 euros ($0.1160) per share in October against its 2022 results, a 50% increase from a year ago.

The interim dividend, which the lender said was backed by a net profit of 3 billion euros in the first half, will be paid on October 11 and the last day shares will trade with a right to the dividend will be Oct. 6.

In November 2021, BBVA raised its shareholders pay-out policy to 40%-50% of its profit from a previous range of 35%-40%.

The policy will comprise two cash payments, an interim and final, which could be complemented with a share buyback program.

($1 = 1.0344 euros)

