BBVA Q4 Profit Excl. One-offs Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BBVA (BFR) reported that its fourth quarter profit, excluding one-offs, was 1.02 billion euros, an increase of 4.9 percent from prior year. Including the capital gains from the Allianz transaction, profit was at 1.32 billion euros. Net interest income grew 1.4 percent to 4.04 billion euros.

BBVA reported fiscal 2020 net attributable profit of 3.08 billion euros excluding one-offs, down 27.2 percent from prior year. Taking into account the negative impact of the goodwill adjustment in the U.S. and the capital gains on the sale of the non-life insurance business to Allianz, BBVA earned 1.31 billion euros, down 55.3 percent. Net interest income grew 3.6 percent in 2020 to 16.8 billion euros.

