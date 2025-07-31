BBVA Q2 Profit Slips Amid Higher Costs

(RTTNews) - BBVA (1BBVA.MI, BBVA.MC, BOY.DE, BBVA), on Thursday, reported a slight decline in the second-quarter profit, as increased operating expenses weighed on overall performance.

In the second quarter of 2025, BBVA reported a net attributable profit of €2.749 billion, showing a slight year-over-year decline of 1.6% compared to the €2.794 billion recorded in 2Q24. This modest dip was primarily attributed to the Spanish banking tax accrual and adverse foreign exchange effects. Earnings per share also declined marginally to €0.46 from €0.47, in line with the profit trend.

However, the bank upheld solid profitability with a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 19.7%, up from 19.5% the previous year. Its CET1 capital ratio stood at 13.34%, marking a 25 basis point improvement over March 2025's 13.09%, keeping BBVA well above its target range of 11.5% to 12%.

BBVA's net interest income rose by 11.2% on a constant currency basis, reaching €6.208 billion in 2Q25, compared to last year, driven by strong commercial activity and disciplined pricing.

Net fees and commissions grew even more robustly by 17.7%, totaling €1.951 billion, reflecting heightened payments and asset management flows.

Customer growth remained positive, with 5.7 million new clients acquired in the first half of 2025, an increase from 5.6 million in the same period of last year. Notably, 66% of new customer acquisition was reached through digital channels, affirming BBVA's strength in digital banking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.