News & Insights

Markets
BBVA

BBVA Q2 Profit, Net Interest Income Climb

July 31, 2024 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spanish financial services company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. or BBVA Group (BBVA) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net attributable profit climbed 38 percent to 2.79 billion euros from 2.03 billion euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, up from 0.33 euro last year. The prior year's adjusted earnings were 0.34 euro per share.

Income before tax grew 36 percent from last year to 4.32 billion euros.

Gross income increased 28 percent to 9.23 billion euros from 7.19 billion euros a year ago. Net interest income was 6.48 billion euros, up 12 percent from last year.

Regarding the the offer to Banco Sabadell shareholders, the company said the process is progressing positively, in full accordance with the plan.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.