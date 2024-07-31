BBVA Q2 Profit, Net Interest Income Climb

(RTTNews) - Spanish financial services company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. or BBVA Group (BBVA) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net attributable profit climbed 38 percent to 2.79 billion euros from 2.03 billion euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, up from 0.33 euro last year. The prior year's adjusted earnings were 0.34 euro per share.

Income before tax grew 36 percent from last year to 4.32 billion euros.

Gross income increased 28 percent to 9.23 billion euros from 7.19 billion euros a year ago. Net interest income was 6.48 billion euros, up 12 percent from last year.

Regarding the the offer to Banco Sabadell shareholders, the company said the process is progressing positively, in full accordance with the plan.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.