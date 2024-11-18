BBVA price target raised to EUR 11.75 from EUR 11.55 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on BBVA (BBVA) to EUR 11.75 from EUR 11.55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
