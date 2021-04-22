BBVA plans to cut 3,800 jobs in Spain, union CCOO says

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC is planning to cut 3,800 jobs in its home market and reduce the number of branches by 530 as lenders grapple with low interest rates and the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) said on Thursday.

BBVA was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip)

