BBVA or DNBBY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Bilbao (BBVA) and DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Banco Bilbao and DNB Bank ASA are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BBVA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.58, while DNBBY has a forward P/E of 8.17. We also note that BBVA has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DNBBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.

Another notable valuation metric for BBVA is its P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DNBBY has a P/B of 1.19.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BBVA's Value grade of B and DNBBY's Value grade of D.

Both BBVA and DNBBY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BBVA is the superior value option right now.

