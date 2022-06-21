BBVA Mexico unit launches $497 mln sustainable bond, first by private bank in country

US Markets
BBVA's Mexico unit said on Tuesday it had launched a 10 billion peso ($496.77 million) sustainable bond, making it the first private bank in the country to do so.

Mexico's government issued some 20 billion pesos in sustainable bonds in May.

