BBVA Mexico unit launches $497 mln sustainable bond, first by private bank in country

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - BBVA's Mexico unit said on Tuesday it had launched a 10 billion peso ($496.77 million) sustainable bond, making it the first private bank in the country to do so.

Mexico's government issued some 20 billion pesos in sustainable bonds in May.

