BBVA Mexico grants $225 mln green loan to fund Toyata hybrid vehicles

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BBVA Mexico has issued a 4.5 billion pesos ($225 million) green loan to Toyota Financial Services Mexico to finance hybrid vehicles, according to a statement published by the bank on Thursday.

The loan will allow the Toyota division to finance around 8,600 hybrid cars, the statement said.

($1= 19.9455 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

