BBVA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (Symbol: BBVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.47, changing hands as high as $5.59 per share. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBVA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.62 per share, with $6.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.50.

