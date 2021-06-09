BBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s banks

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BBVA has started what is likely to be a spate of post-pandemic redundancies at European banks. Late on Tuesday the Spanish lender run by Carlos Torres agreed https://www.bbva.com/en/es/bbva-and-labor-unions-sign-agreement-on-adjustment-plan-in-spain to lay off 2,935 employees, a tenth of its domestic workforce. It’s the first such shrinkage BBVA has pushed through without an M&A deal in recent history. Projected savings of 250 million euros, taxed at 28%, should raise forecast 2022 net income by 5.5% to about 3.5 billion euros.

Though the layoffs will cost BBVA a hefty 245,000 euros per employee on average, other lenders will surely follow. Iberian peer Caixabank is in negotiations to axe nearly a fifth of workers following a merger with Bankia. And HSBC, has cautiously revived a pre-pandemic plan to shed around 35,000 jobs. BBVA’s 55% cost-to-income ratio in Spain last year was already better than the European Union average of 65%. As rock-bottom interest rates squeeze revenue, EU bank bosses will sharpen their knives. (By Christopher Thompson)

