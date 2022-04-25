Markets

BBVA Increases Voluntary Takeover Bid Price Offered For Garanti BBVA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. said its Board has decided to increase the voluntary takeover bid price offered in cash for each share of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. or Garanti BBVA to 15.00 Turkish Lira. The maximum aggregate amount of consideration payable by BBVA is approximately 1.985 billion euros. The acceptance period of the voluntary takeover bid is extended for a period of 2 weeks.

BBVA estimates a maximum impact of approximately minus 34 basis points in the common equity tier 1 ratio assuming all Garanti BBVA shareholders accept the offer.

