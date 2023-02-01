Markets
BBVA Group Q4 Profit Rises; Plans Dividend, €422 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a Spanish financial services company, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net attributable profit grew to 1.58 billion euros from last year's 1.34 billion euros.

Earning per share were 0.24 euro, compared to 0.20 euro last year. Adjusted earning per share were 0.25 euro, compared to 0.19 euro in the prior year.

Gross income increased to 6.52 billion euros from last year's 5.48 billion euros. Net interest income was 5.34 billion euros, higher than 3.98 billion euros a year earlier.

Further, the company said it plans to propose a cash gross distribution of 0.31 euro per share on April as final dividend of 2022 and the execution of a Share Buyback Program for an amount of 422 million euros to the relevant governing bodies for consideration.

