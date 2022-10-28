BBVA Group Q3 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a Spanish financial services company, reported Friday that its third-quarter net attributable profit climbed to 1.84 billion euros from last year's 1.40 billion euros.

Earning per share were 0.28 euro, up from 0.20 euro a year ago.

Gross income increased to 6.86 billion euros from prior year's 5.33 billion euros.

Net interest income was 5.26 billion euros, up from last year's 3.75 billion euros.

