BBVA Group Q2 Operating Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BBVA Group (BBVA) reported second quarter net attributable profit of 636 million euros, a decline of 49.5 percent (down 40.5 percent, constant) from a year ago. Operating income was 2.97 billion euros, an increase of 0.7 percent (up 17.6 percent, constant).

Second quarter net interest income was 4.10 billion euros, down 9.8 percent (up 2 percent, constant). Net fees and commissions were 1.04 billion euros, down 16.9 percent (down 9.5 percent, constant). Gross income was 5.56 billion euros, a decline of 5.7 percent (up 6.1 percent, constant).

