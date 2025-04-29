Markets
BBVA

BBVA Group Q1 Profit Rises

April 29, 2025 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BBVA Group reported first-quarter net attributable profit of 2.70 billion euros compared to 2.20 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.45 euros compared to 0.36 euros. The company said the solid results are supported by the strong performance of recurring revenues from the banking business and the net trading income. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.45 euros compared to 0.37 euros.

Net interest income declined to 6.40 billion euros from 6.51 billion euros, previous year.

The company maintained forecast to achieve profitability levels, or ROTE, similar to those of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.