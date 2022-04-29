BBVA Group Q1 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a Spanish financial services company, reported Friday that its first-quarter net attributable profit was 1.65 billion euros, up 36.4 percent from last year's 1.21 billion euros.

Earning per share grew 46.2 percent to 0.24 euro from prior year's 0.17 euro.

Operating income grew 23.7 percent from last year to 3.53 billion euros.

Net interest income climbed 20.5 percent to 4.16 billion euros from last year's 3.45 billion euros.

