BBVA Group FY21 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BBVA Group (BFR) reported that its fiscal 2021 net attributable profit was 4.65 billion euros, up 3.6 times from 1.31 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.67 euros compared to 0.14 euros. Excluding non-recurring impacts, net attributable profit was 5.07 billion euros, up 85.7%, due to the positive evolution of revenues and lower loan-loss provisions. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.71 euros compared to 0.35 euros.

Fiscal 2021 net interest income rose 0.6 percent to 14.69 billion euros. At constant exchange rates, net interest income was up 6.1%. Fiscal 2021 net fees and commissions also increased substantially to 4.77 billion euros, up 19.8 percent. Gross income rose by 9.7 percent, reaching 21.07 billion euros.

In 2021, BBVA added 8.7 million new customers, up 47 percent. Of this amount, 40 percent were added through digital channels, for the fiscal year. The company noted that digital sales now account for 73 percent of total units, while digital customers represent 69.4 percent and mobile ones account for 66 percent.

BBVA will pay a total dividend per share of 0.31 euros for 2021.

