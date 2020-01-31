BBVA Group FY Net Attributed Profit Down 35.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BBVA Group reported that its fiscal year net attributable profit declined to 3.51 billion euros from 5.40 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.47 euros compared to 0.75 euros. Excluding BBVA Chile and the goodwill impairment in the United States, net attributable profit grew by 2.7% compared to 2018. Earning per share excluding the goodwil impairment in the United States and BBVA Chile increased to 0.66 euros from 0.64 euros.

Fiscal year net interest income increased to 18.20 billion euros from 17.59 billion euros, previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.