Markets

BBVA Chairman: Plans To Distribute Nearly 20% Of Bank's Current Market Capitalization In 2021 & 2022

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres Vila stated that, in 2021 and 2022, the Group expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros to shareholders. This includes the share buyback program and the expected dividends for both years. BBVA Chairman noted that the priority is profitable growth, but he did not rule out additional distributions to shareholders. The bank targets to be in its target range of a fully loaded CET1 capital ratio of 11.5-12 percent in 2024.

BBVA Chairman stated that, following the share buyback program initiated in the closing quarter of 2021, and assuming a 100 percent acceptance of the takeover bid for the 50.15 percent it does not own in Turkish unit, the company will still have a significant excess capital of more than 2 billion euros. The company will use this capital and any further capital it generates in future to continue investing in growing franchises and making additional distributions to shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular