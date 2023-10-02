BBVA chair called to testify as witness in alleged spying case

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The chair of Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC, Carlos Torres, has been called to testify as a witness as part of a probe into alleged corporate spying in Spain, the bank said on Monday.

Torres, who has in the past denied any personal involvement in the case, is set to testify on Oct. 16 before the High Court as part of the investigation.

The court could not immediately confirm the summons.

The case relates to allegedly illegal work that police commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo carried out between 2004 and 2018 for the bank. Villarejo was on active service with the police but moonlighting with private detective work.

The investigation is part of a wider inquiry into Villarejo's activities which has roiled Spain's corporate sector. Villarejo has repeatedly said he is innocent.

News agency Europa Press, which first reported the summons, said the investigating judge Manuel Garcia Castellon had called Torres following requests from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"It is particularly important to know whether the corporate control mechanisms worked, in order to determine the existence of an effective culture of regulatory compliance, in order to clarify the bank's criminal responsibility," Europa Press, said quoting the judge's notification.

BBVA, which on Monday did not give any further details, has said in the past the bank was reinforcing internal compliance controls and treating an alleged spying case "very seriously".

BBVA allegedly paid Villarejo's agency more than 10 million euros for his services as a private investigator.

It has confirmed that it hired his agency. But the bank, which is being investigated for bribery, disclosure of secrets and corruption and is also conducting its own probe, has said it had not found any evidence of spying.

The bank has said the case has not impacted its business and that it would fully cooperate with judicial authorities.

In its 2021 annual report, BBVA said it could not predict the possible outcomes or implications for the bank, including potential fines and damage or harm to its reputation.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Aislinn Laing and Mark Potter)

