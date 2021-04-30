BBVA beats Q1 net profit forecasts and returns to pre-COVID-19 levels

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC said on Friday its profitability returned to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter after it did not set aside any specific COVID-19 provisions.

The bank said it booked a net profit of 1.21 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in the first quarter compared to a loss in the same quarter a year ago. The first-quarter profit was higher than the 905 million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank said that first quarter results were also driven by strong recurrent revenues and lower overall impairments.

In the first quarter last year, the bank had booked a loss of 1.79 billion euros due to 3.5 billion euros in pandemic provisions and a goodwill charge in the United States.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

