BBVA Banco Frances options imply 6.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in BBVA Banco Frances is 2.3x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.6%, or $1.14, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.1%.
