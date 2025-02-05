Is BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BBAR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.89 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.49. Over the past year, BBAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.20 and as low as 4.49, with a median of 6.29.

Investors should also recognize that BBAR has a P/B ratio of 1.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BBAR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.85. Over the past year, BBAR's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.84.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BBAR has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.

Finally, we should also recognize that BBAR has a P/CF ratio of 5.86. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.16. Within the past 12 months, BBAR's P/CF has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 3.09.

Investors could also keep in mind UBS (UBS), an Banks - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of UBS currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 17.10, and its PEG ratio is 2.96. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 9.49 and 0.68.

UBS's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 36.39 and as low as 15.40, with a median of 19.87, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.65 and as low as 2.33, with a median of 2.89, all within the past year.

Additionally, UBS has a P/B ratio of 1.28 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.85. For UBS, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.31, as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.15 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BBVA Banco Frances and UBS are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BBAR and UBS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.