BBVA Argentina Sees Significant Income Surge in Q3 2024

Banco BBVA Argentina reported a significant 224.8% increase in inflation-adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year, despite a 21.6% decline from the previous quarter. The bank also saw a substantial growth in private sector lending, with a 26.5% increase in financing and a 30.9% rise in deposits, emphasizing its strong market presence. Additionally, BBVA Argentina maintained a robust capital ratio of 22.2% and improved its efficiency ratio to 59.7%, reflecting an overall healthy financial performance.

