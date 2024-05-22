News & Insights

BBVA Argentina Reports Quarterly Financials and Ownership

May 22, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) has released an update.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has disclosed its financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, with the statements approved by their Board of Directors. The company also reported that its controlling shareholder, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., holds a 66.55% majority of the total capital stock, with no debt securities convertible into shares or stock options outstanding.

