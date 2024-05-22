BBVA Argentina Reports Quarterly Financials and Ownership

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) has released an update.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has disclosed its financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, with the statements approved by their Board of Directors. The company also reported that its controlling shareholder, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., holds a 66.55% majority of the total capital stock, with no debt securities convertible into shares or stock options outstanding.

For further insights into BBAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.