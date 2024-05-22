BBVA Argentina Reports Q1 Financial Downturn

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) has released an update.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. reported a decline in its inflation-adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2024, with a significant drop compared to both the previous quarter and the same period in the previous year. The bank’s operating income also fell, though it maintained strong liquidity and solvency indicators. Despite economic challenges, BBVA Argentina continues to grow its digital platform and market share in private loans and deposits.

