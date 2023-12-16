BBVA Argentina - ADR (BBAR) Price Target Increased by 9.63% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for BBVA Argentina - ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has been revised to 5.78 / share. This is an increase of 9.63% from the prior estimate of 5.27 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.97 to a high of 8.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from the latest reported closing price of 5.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBVA Argentina - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAR is 0.06%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 4,997K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,254K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,004K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 29.10% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 350K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 280K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 37.18% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 259K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 67.54% over the last quarter.

BBVA Argentina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BBVA Argentina, formerly BBVA Banco Francés, is a financial institution in Argentina

