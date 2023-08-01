BBVA Argentina - ADR (BBAR) Price Target Increased by 29.04% to 11.18

The average one-year price target for BBVA Argentina - ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has been revised to 11.18 / share. This is an increase of 29.04% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.19 to a high of 16.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.57% from the latest reported closing price of 5.66 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBVA Argentina - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAR is 0.07%, an increase of 34.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.56% to 3,868K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 980K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 1.26% over the last quarter.
D. E. Shaw holds 421K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 2.09% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 315K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 24.39% over the last quarter.
KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 280K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 6.38% over the last quarter.
Acadian Asset Management holds 257K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 79.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 326.33% over the last quarter.
BBVA Argentina Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
BBVA Argentina, formerly BBVA Banco Francés, is a financial institution in Argentina
Additional reading:
- NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 (Amounts stated in thousands of Argentine pesos in constant currency –Note 2.1.5.) (Translation of Financial statements originally issued in Spanish - See Note 54)
- Description of Registrant’s Securities Registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act
- Subsidiaries of the Company
- NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (Translation of Financial statements originally issued in Spanish - See Note 53) (Amounts stated in thousands of Argentine pesos in constant currency –Note 2.1.
- NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (Translation of Financial statements originally issued in Spanish - See Note 53) (Amounts stated in thousands of Argentine pesos in constant currency –Note 2.1.5.)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.