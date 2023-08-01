BBVA Argentina - ADR (BBAR) Price Target Increased by 29.04% to 11.18

The average one-year price target for BBVA Argentina - ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has been revised to 11.18 / share. This is an increase of 29.04% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.19 to a high of 16.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.57% from the latest reported closing price of 5.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBVA Argentina - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAR is 0.07%, an increase of 34.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.56% to 3,868K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 980K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 1.26% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 421K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 315K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 24.39% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 280K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 257K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 79.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 326.33% over the last quarter.

BBVA Argentina, formerly BBVA Banco Francés, is a financial institution in Argentina

