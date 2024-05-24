BBVA Announces Takeover Bid for Banco Sabadell

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A (BBVA) has announced a significant corporate move with a request for authorization to launch a voluntary takeover bid for the shares of Banco Sabadell. Interested parties can access the full document detailing this major financial event through the provided link.

