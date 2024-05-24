BBVA Announces Share Capital Reduction

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has announced a reduction in share capital. This significant financial development could impact shareholder value and the company’s stock market performance. Interested parties can access the full document for details via the provided link.

