BBVA Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) announces an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. Interested parties are invited to review the details by accessing the full document through the provided link to the London Stock Exchange website.

