BBVA Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) announces an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. Interested parties are invited to review the details by accessing the full document through the provided link to the London Stock Exchange website.

For further insights into ES:BBVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.