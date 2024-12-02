BBVA Announces Early Redemption of Mortgage Bonds

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has announced the early redemption of its mortgage bond issuance, ‘Cédulas Hipotecarias – Mayo 2015,’ set to be completed on December 12, 2024. The issuance, originally valued at 2 billion euros, highlights BBVA’s strategic financial maneuvering within the fixed income market. This move signals BBVA’s proactive approach in managing its financial obligations and maintaining investor confidence.

For further insights into ES:BBVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.