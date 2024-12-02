BBVA Announces Early Redemption of Mortgage Bonds

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has announced the early redemption of its mortgage bond issuance, ‘Cédulas Hipotecarias – Mayo 2015,’ set to be completed on December 12, 2024. The issuance, originally valued at 2 billion euros, highlights BBVA’s strategic financial maneuvering within the fixed income market. This move signals BBVA’s proactive approach in managing its financial obligations and maintaining investor confidence.
For further insights into ES:BBVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.