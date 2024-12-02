News & Insights

BBVA Announces Early Redemption of Mortgage Bonds

December 02, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has announced the early redemption of its mortgage bond issuance, ‘Cédulas Hipotecarias – Mayo 2015,’ set to be completed on December 12, 2024. The issuance, originally valued at 2 billion euros, highlights BBVA’s strategic financial maneuvering within the fixed income market. This move signals BBVA’s proactive approach in managing its financial obligations and maintaining investor confidence.

