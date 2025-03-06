BBUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BBUS ETF (Symbol: BBUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.25, changing hands as low as $103.09 per share. BBUS shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBUS's low point in its 52 week range is $89.171 per share, with $111.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.54.

