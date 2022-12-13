BBUS Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBUS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBUS ETF (Symbol: BBUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.51, changing hands as high as $73.61 per share. BBUS shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBUS's low point in its 52 week range is $62.56 per share, with $87.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.