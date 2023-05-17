BBU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.52, changing hands as high as $19.62 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.29 per share, with $26.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.