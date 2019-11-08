US Markets

BB&T, SunTrust win U.S. antitrust approval to merge

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

BB&T Corp and SunTrust Banks Inc have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that they divest 28 branches in three states, the Justice Department said on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp BBT.N and SunTrust Banks Inc STI.N have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that they divest 28 branches in three states, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The deal still needs approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the department said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular