BB&T, SunTrust win U.S. antitrust approval to merge

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp BBT.N and SunTrust Banks Inc STI.N have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that they divest 28 branches in three states, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The deal still needs approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the department said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

