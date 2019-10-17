BB&T Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $735 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $789 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BB&T Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $832 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $3.00 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

