BBSI Appoints Joseph S. Clabby as Chairman of the Board, Anthony Meeker to Remain as Director

Joseph S. Clabby is appointed Chairman of BBSI's Board, as Tony Meeker continues as a board member.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) has announced the appointment of Joseph S. Clabby as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Tony Meeker, who will remain on the board. Clabby expressed gratitude to Meeker for his years of dedicated leadership since BBSI went public in 1993, highlighting Meeker's significant role in the company's growth. Clabby, who became Vice Chairman in December 2024, has extensive experience in the industry, having spent over 20 years at ACE Limited and Chubb, holding various senior positions. The company, known for its business management solutions and as a leading professional employer organization, supports over 8,100 clients nationwide, focusing on improving operations through its integrated services.

Potential Positives

Joseph S. Clabby has been appointed Chairman of the Board, bringing his strategic insight and industry knowledge to the leadership role.

Anthony Meeker continues as a board member, ensuring ongoing stability and continuity in governance after his significant tenure as Chairman.

Clabby's extensive experience with ACE Limited and Chubb positions him well to guide the company's future growth and development.

BBSI’s operational platform, combining HR outsourcing and management consulting, reinforces the company's competitive edge in the business management solutions sector.

Potential Negatives

Leadership transition may raise concerns about continuity and stability, as the company moves from a long-serving Chairman to a new leader.



The decision not to fill the Vice Chairman role could indicate cost-cutting measures or a lack of depth in the leadership team.



Clabby's relatively short tenure on the board prior to his appointment as Chairman may lead to questions about his familiarity with the company's strategic direction.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new Chairman of BBSI?

Joseph S. Clabby has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at BBSI.

Is Anthony Meeker still involved with BBSI?

Yes, Anthony Meeker will continue to serve as a member of the board.

How long has Tony Meeker served on BBSI's Board?

Tony Meeker has been on BBSI’s Board since the company went public in 1993.

What is BBSI known for?

BBSI is a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest PEOs in the U.S.

What distinguishes BBSI from its competitors?

BBSI offers an integrated platform that combines HR outsourcing and professional management consulting for operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 12,354 shares for an estimated $526,293

MARK STEVEN FINN has made 3 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $289,324 and 0 sales.

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Anthony Meeker to Continue as Director





VANCOUVER, Wash., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced that Joseph S. Clabby has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Tony Meeker, who will continue to serve as a member of the board.





"On behalf of the board and leadership team, I want to thank Tony for his longstanding service and steady leadership as Chairman," said Clabby. "Tony has served on BBSI’s Board since the company went public in 1993, and his contributions have been instrumental to our growth and success. It is an honor to step into this role and help guide BBSI forward as we build on the company’s strong foundation and momentum."





Meeker added: "Joe has consistently brought strategic insight and sound judgment to the board since joining. His deep industry knowledge and thoughtful leadership make him an excellent choice to serve as Chairman. I look forward to continuing to work with him and the board in support of BBSI’s long-term success."





Clabby was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board in December 2024, following his initial appointment as a director in September 2022. He spent over two decades with ACE Limited and then Chubb (NYSE: CB) following its merger with ACE, holding a variety of senior executive positions, including board roles at several affiliated companies.





The Vice Chairman role will not be filled at this time.







About BBSI







BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit





www.bbsi.com





.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





Tel 1-949-574-3860





BBSI@gatewayir.com



