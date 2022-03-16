BBRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBRE ETF (Symbol: BBRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.82, changing hands as high as $102.71 per share. BBRE shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBRE's low point in its 52 week range is $83.61 per share, with $111.765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.46.

