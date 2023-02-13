Bbrc International Pte Cuts Stake in Victoria's Secret & (VSCO)

Fintel reports that Bbrc International Pte has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.60MM shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 14, 2022 they reported 8.23MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.24% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret & is $48.96. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from its latest reported closing price of $40.72.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret & is $6,468MM, a decrease of 0.48%. The projected annual EPS is $4.93, a decrease of 1.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret &. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.15%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 81,356K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 2.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 7,549K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,880K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 85.53% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,640K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 14.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,422K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 29.76% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,350K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret & Background Information

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

