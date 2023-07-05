BBQ Season: 4th of July Prices Hotter Than Fresh Cornbread Jumping up 5.6%

By CultureBanx Team

Food prices rose by 5.6% impacting what people will serve at the cookout this 4th of July

Hosting a barbecue that provides the same meat, sides and two beer bottles per person for 10 people will cost $170.86 in Georgia, a state with a 33.1% Black population

Fourth of July is culturally inextricable from barbecue time and a nice kick back with friends and family. This year the invite list may shrink due to continued food price inflation. Food prices rose by 5.6% according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Why This Matters: Let’s kick off with the protein, as the price for a package of sausages is 26% more expensive than it was in 2022. While a bag of cookies and potato chips are up a respective 14% and 15%.

If you’re really looking to save this holiday, well, let’s deal with what’s on the table. Think deviled eggs, think potato salad.Think egg salads as well because that’s where you’re getting a real steal here. It’s down 7% year over year, at $2.67 for a dozen large grade eggs.

It’s important to note that food prices and buying trends vary significantly state to state. Hosting a barbecue that provides the same meat, sides and two beer bottles per person for 10 people will cost $170.86 in Georgia, a state with a 33.1% Black population, and just $98.05 in New Jersey, a state with a 15.4% Black population.

Situational Awareness: Driving up the prices of things like flour, bread, hamburger rolls and hot dog buns are transportation costs. So think about that driver that’s bringing those fresh buns to grocery stores, that’s what driving those prices higher, and lowering your cookout 4th of July guest list.

CBX Vibe: “Kickback” Kblast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.