BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ:BBQ) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is BBQ Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, BBQ Holdings had US$8.77m of debt at October 2021, down from US$28.2m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$29.0m in cash, leading to a US$20.2m net cash position.

How Healthy Is BBQ Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BBQ Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that BBQ Holdings had liabilities of US$39.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$86.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$29.0m as well as receivables valued at US$4.90m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$92.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

BBQ Holdings has a market capitalization of US$166.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, BBQ Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Although BBQ Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$3.7m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BBQ Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While BBQ Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, BBQ Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While BBQ Holdings does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$20.2m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$14m, being 362% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with BBQ Holdings's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example BBQ Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

