BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed the most recent trading day at $11.11, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the barbeque restaurant operator had lost 5.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBQ Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BBQ Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.31 million, up 74.23% from the prior-year quarter.

BBQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $301.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.61% and +46.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BBQ Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BBQ Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BBQ Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

Investors should also note that BBQ has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

