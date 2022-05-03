BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed the most recent trading day at $13.64, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the barbeque restaurant operator had lost 12.42% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BBQ Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBQ Holdings to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.91 million, up 49.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $291.09 million, which would represent changes of +66.2% and +40.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BBQ Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BBQ Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BBQ Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.25, which means BBQ Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BBQ has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.