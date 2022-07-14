BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $10.12, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the barbeque restaurant operator had lost 6.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BBQ Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, down 27.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.31 million, up 74.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $301.78 million. These totals would mark changes of +67.61% and +46.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBQ Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BBQ Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BBQ Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.11.

Meanwhile, BBQ's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BBQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

