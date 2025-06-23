BBNX Stock May Gain From Abbott Deal to Advance iLet Integration

Beta Bionics, Inc. BBNX recently entered into a strategic agreement with Abbott Laboratories ABT to integrate its iLet Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery (AID) system with Abbott's upcoming dual glucose-ketone sensor in the United States. This integration is aimed at enhancing the iLet system’s functionality, offering more comprehensive metabolic monitoring and further simplifying diabetes care for patients.

The collaboration combines Beta Bionics’ AI-driven insulin dosing technology with Abbott’s expertise in continuous glucose monitoring, potentially expanding access to innovative AID solutions. By aligning with Abbott’s next-generation sensor platform, BBNX is positioning itself to improve patient outcomes and strengthen its competitive edge in the growing diabetes tech landscape.

Likely Trend of BBNX Stock Following the News

Shares of the company closed flat at $17.89 on Friday following the announcement on June 18th. In the year-to-date period, BBNX shares have lost 24.3% compared with the industry’s 12% decline. The S&P 500 increased 0.8% in the same time frame.

However, this integration positions Beta Bionics to capture a larger share of the AID market by enhancing the clinical appeal and versatility of the iLet system. Leveraging Abbott’s dual glucose-ketone sensor can improve outcomes for patients at risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, a key differentiator in a competitive landscape. Long-term, the partnership may drive wider adoption, support future regulatory approvals, and open doors to new reimbursement pathways, boosting revenue growth and market credibility.

Meanwhile, BBNX currently has a market capitalization of $775.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $84.91 million, which indicates 30.4% growth from the fiscal 2024 reported number.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on BBNX’s iLet Bionic Pancreas AID System

The iLet Bionic Pancreas by Beta Bionics is a fully automated insulin delivery system designed to simplify diabetes management through a closed-loop algorithm that requires only body weight for setup. It eliminates the need for manual insulin calculations by adjusting doses every five minutes based on real-time CGM data. It allows users to announce meal sizes instead of counting carbs.

In a 13-week pivotal trial with 440 participants, the iLet reduced HbA1c by up to 0.7% in patients with elevated baseline levels and increased time-in-range by 2.6 hours per day without raising hypoglycemia risk. Real-world data further validated its safety, with users spending just 0.28% of time below 54 mg/dL, positioning the iLet as a clinically effective, user-friendly solution in the automated insulin delivery market.

More on the Beta Bionics & Abbot Deal

The iLet is currently compatible with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus CGM. The planned integration of Abbott’s dual sensor, which tracks both glucose and ketone levels, aims to enhance patient safety by enabling early detection of diabetic ketoacidosis. This expanded partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to advancing diabetes technology, with the new integration expected to offer a more complete and streamlined solution for people with diabetes.

Favorable Industry Prospects for BBNX

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global automated insulin delivery devices market size was valued at $3.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.83 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.43%.

The global automated insulin delivery devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and advancements in technology. Given the market potential, BBNX is likely to boost its business with its latest deal with Abbott.

BBNX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BBNX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

